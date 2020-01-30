TV30 will bring you the excitement of local high school basketball. TV30 will broadcast four varsity basketball games this season including two boys games and two girls match-ups. Starting on Saturday, February 1st at 7 p.m., catch the Dublin boys varsity team facing off against Amador Valley High School. The games will be tape delayed and debut every Saturday through February 15th. Watch on Comcast TV Channel 30 and AT&T U-verse via Channel 99 as well as streaming live on the TV30 website at www.tv30.org. Play by play and color announcing will include TV30 sports personalities Ian Bartholomew and George “Dr. B” Baljevich Games include: Dublin @ Amador – Boys, Dublin @ Livermore – Girls, Livermore @ Granada – Boys, Livermore @ Granada – Girls. Games will air on TV30 multiple times including every Saturday and Sunday night at 7 p.m. For complete air dates and times, visit the the TV30 website at www.tv30.org.