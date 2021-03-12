Las Positas College has added two new men’s assistant basketball coaches.
Anthony Gonzalez and Everson Lacerda join James Giacomazzi — head coach since 2015 — and fellow assistant Spencer Wood. They replace Jordan Whittenburg, who has moved to Idaho, and Hakeem Ward, now in North Carolina.
Gonzalez, who is the top assistant, grew up in Suisun City. He played basketball at Vacaville High and later in college at San Diego Christian, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications. His pursuits took him to England, where he earned a master's degree in educational leadership and management at the University of Nottingham.
Gonzalez spent a year as the top assistant coach at Prolific Prep, the Napa-area elite basketball academy.
The Las Positas men’s team also landed six members on the Academic All-State team, the most recipients of any state community college for its sport. Leading the way with 4.0 GPAs are redshirt freshman Lee Jones Jr. from Serra High in San Mateo and sophomore Drew Mork from Freedom High in Oakley.