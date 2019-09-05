The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) announced that registration is open for the 2019 Fall Leagues. These signature programs provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball. The Livermore USYVL runs from September 10, 2019 through November 2, 2019, on Tuesdays 5:30- 6:30 p.m., and on Saturdays 10-11 a.m. at Sunset Park in Livermore.
The eight-week Fall Leagues provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7 to 15 and is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The leagues operate twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.
Programs fill quickly, so register early to reserve a spot for your child. The registration fee includes a volleyball, uniform t-shirt, and participation medal for each participant. Visit our online registration page to locate a program in your area. For information on registration, programs, locations, or schedules visit www.usyvl.org or contact us at 1-888-988-7985 or info@usyvl.org.