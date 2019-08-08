West Coast Kaos U17G – The ladies of West Coast Kaos capped their summer college showcase series by taking top honors at two major competitions. The girls crushed the competition at their at the Rage Showcase in Pleasanton and at the Silverlakes Summer Showcase in Norco, Calif.
Kaos finished first out of a field of eight teams bracketed in the Super Group at the Rage Showcase. After four matches, Kaos scored 12 goals, beat three opponents, and earned 28 points to claim first place in the top competitive bracket. The girls out played Three Rivers Soccer Club from Washington, Strikers ECNL from SoCal, Slammers FC from SoCal, and crushed Palo Alto Blue in their final match, winning 5-1.
This past weekend, Kaos traveled to Southern California to compete in the Silverlakes Summer Showcase. The girls played three matches and went undefeated. They scored 11 goals and earned 26 points to finish 3rd in a field of 24 teams. Kaos beat out Players FC from Las Vegas 1-0, Beach FC 4-1, and Eagles DPL 6-2.
Kaos had a busy summer which started with an undefeated spring NPL season earning them a promotion to the Norcal Premiere League Champions Division, they earned a ticket to the compete in the Far West Regionals in Boise, Idaho, scored their way to top honors at the Rage, and went undefeated at the Silverlakes Showcases.
Additionally, some of the girls had an amazing experience traveling to Europe for the Women’s World Cup competition.
Kaos now looks forward to their fall season and more opportunities to shine in front of college coaches.
Follow Kaos and the other girls and boys teams of West Coast Soccer Club at www.westcoastsoccerclub.com, on Facebook, and Twitter.