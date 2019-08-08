The new West Coast Krush 04 team had a strong showing in their first tournament of the year at the Breaker’s Cup last weekend in Aptos, finishing with one win, two ties and a loss.
Krush began the weekend facing off against Cal Cougars SC. Cougars took a 1-0 lead into halftime, after scoring late in the first half. Krush and Cougars battled in the second half, with score remaining unchanged, until the end of the game. A penalty called against the Cougars earned Krush a free kick, taken by Allyson Thompson. Thompson’s well-placed kick found Kira Korsak, who headed the ball from outside the six-yard box into the net the last seconds of the game, tying the game. Final score 1-1.
Later Saturday afternoon, August 3, Krush met Turlock Academica Jrs. 04 on the pitch. A close match throughout, the score was deadlocked at 0-0 until Turlock broke the standstill, scoring with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. Down, but definitely not out, Krush responded one minute later with a goal of their own. Carly Singleton passed the ball back to Susan Contreras. Contreras then sent the ball towards the goal, briefly finding Mia Howard before Brooke Gale intercepted the rebound and scored. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Sunday morning, August 4, Krush went up against tournament host team Santa Cruz County Breakers 2004G. Krush took at 1-0 lead into halftime after a goal from Taryn Tinsley, assisted by Emani Araya. Krush added to their total in the second half, with Tinsley scoring her second goal of the game, this time with an assist from Singleton. Final score 2-0 Krush.
Krush’s final opponent of the tournament was Ajax United 04G Green. Although Krush once again played hard throughout the game, in the end they fell to the eventual tournament winner 0-3. “Our West Coast Krush girls had a solid start to the season. I’m really looking forward to working with these young ladies,” said Head Coach Adaurie Dayak.