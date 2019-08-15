West Coast Soccer Club, one of the hottest clubs in California, expand their success to the California Coast by playing in two separate National Qualifiers at the ProAm Beach Soccer Championships held at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Four West Coast Teams qualified by finishing first at The Pro-Am Beach Soccer Champions and will be heading to San Diego in December for Nationals. In July, West Coast Soccer 05G Wildkatz played up two age groups and splashed the competition qualifying in 03 age division. West Coast Soccer 06G Krossfire also scorched their opponents, qualifying for Nationals in their own 06 age group. In August, two more West Coast teams hit the beach in SF and qualified; the Wildkatz took home the 05G division and the Warriors 02G went 5-0 to claim the high school age division. The Beach Soccer Championships, Beach Bums, Sand Soccer Storm, and Pro-Am Beach Soccer are working together to provide the US Beach Soccer National Championship. These qualifiers in conjunction with State Associations across the country aim to bring the best talent in the country together to see who owns the beach in America. Teams around the United States have opportunities throughout the year to qualify, and the winners of each division will have the opportunity to participate in the US Beach Soccer National Championships held in San Diego Dec 6-8th. “We are extremely proud of our players and teams that earned a spot to compete at Nationals. Perhaps one day we will have a West Coast Soccer player represented on the US National Beach Soccer Team,” says Troy Dayak, DOC of West Coast Soccer. Note: US Soccer has a Men’s and Women’s National Beach Soccer Team that competes in World Championships in the adult division.