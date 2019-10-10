West Coast Soccer Earthquakes Magnitude arrived at the Santa Cruz classic tournament ready to play. With two games on Sept. 5 against local Santa Cruz teams, Team Surf and Team Tide, the Magnitude finished game one with a final score of 3-1 and game two was a shutout 5-0 victory. On Sunday, Magnitude faced off against the number one seeded team from Aptos. The first game was evenly matched, with the final of that game being 1-1 tie resulting in a championship game between the same two teams. The final game was a nail biter with each team taking turns scoring, but in the last five minutes Magnitude scored the winning goal ending the game with a 3-2 victory and tournament championship. Zayden Ishak played amazingly on both offensive and defense as did AJ Staples, Thomas Roetto, Daen Hansen, and Sean Valone. West Coast offensive was led by Connor Shenave, Cruz Smith, Lyoto Fonseca, Julian McCall, Thomas, Hugo Vera, Jayden Perez, Carter West, and Matthew Kilkenny. For more information on the West Coast Soccer Boys program visit www.westcoastsoccer.com
2008 West Coast Earthquakes are the champions of the BUSC Fall Harvest Cup. Falling behind early vs. Dublin Select, the Earthquakes walked away tournament champions in a thrilling come from behind victory 5-4 in Golden Goal overtime. Down 1-4 at halftime, an intentional pass back to the keeper gave the Earthquakes a free kick at the top of the penalty box. Logan Simonetti buried the shot to make the score 4-3. With 10 minutes left in regulation, Logan ripped a 40 yard shot that ricocheted off the crossbar as Zachary Lininger was there to volley in the rebound to even the score at 4-4. During the second period of Golden Goal overtime, Tanner Bingham took a shot that was deflected by Brian Oliveria for the game winning goal. Erik Schock, Cashel Hagerty, Jack Hepner and Owen Payne were solid throughout the tournament for the Earthquakes. Brian Oliveira, Brandon Gobea, George Mikhael, Brandon Hahn and Zachary Lininger provided constant pressure on opponents defense to contribute to the success of the team. Sylas Twiss came up big in goal for the Earthquakes stopping a Penalty Kick with minutes remaining in regulation. Ethan Holt and Bryce Willis kept Dublin on their heels with their dynamic runs against opponents.
West Coast Krossfire ’06 NPL Start State Cup with a Win After finishing in the top 10 in NorCal Premier's State Cup tournament last year, Krossfire was seeded first in this year's group stage bracket. Sunday saw the opening of the group stage as Krossfire traveled to Newark to take on Union City Premier 06. Krossfire was able to match the physicality of the UC Premier while generating multiple scoring opportunities. Gianna Ramirez would open the scoring for Krossfire in the 19th minute, knocking in a pass from Mia Howard past the UC Premier keeper. Premier would answer back, knotting the match at one a piece going into halftime. The second half saw Krossfire's passing game cause fits for Premier. In the 37th minute Madylin Harrell sent a ball downfield to Payton Hoover who maneuvered around the UC Premier defense and fired it in to give Krossfire the 2-1 lead. The Krossfire midfield and defense would hold strong the remainder of the half, stopping any attack UC Premier tried to muster. The 69th minute Payton Hoover drop a pass back to Paige McLean who sent a missile past the keeper and into the back of the net. Krossfire would hold on and take the 3-1 victory. Next up for Krossfire is a match against cross-town rivals Livermore Fusion Maroon on October 13.
West Coast Wicked U16 Girls team is on fire in October as they notch two more victories to add to the season. West Coast took care of California Odyssey in dramatic fashion with two late goals to go 3-0 in Norcal Champions League play. Odyssey known for hard nose play was opportunistic scoring on their only shot on goal and quickly went into prevent mode packing the goal area in with players behind the ball. West Coast did not panic as they kept true to their game plan. With under five minutes left in the game WCS Wicked finally broke through when Miranda Valle slipped a pass to Bailey Gualco. West Coast kept the pressure on trying to win the game at their home field in Livermore in front of a large crowd and with only seconds left in regulation Zusette Zamora turned her defender and placed a beautiful cross in and Gualco headed home the game winner erupting the sideline crowd. ‘This was a great win for our team, we had many of our younger players there watching as we came from behind, never gave up put two late goals in to seal the victory,” said coach Dayak. Wicked had a quick turn around to face Diablo FC in a State Cup match on Sunday. West Coast picked up right where they left off scoring four goals in the first half. This time Miranda Valle got things started with a long shot for the first goal, Gualco put two more in after that. With a 4-0 lead at halftime Wicked were not complacent as they went to work scoring three more with goals. One by Elissa Giuliacci and Makeila Yancey and Gualco got her fourth goal and 7th of the game for West Coast. Indianna Stonenberger secured the shutout victory and there was outstanding defensive play by Sabrina Rogers, Allyson Thompson, Andrea Castillo, Mariah Hinojosa and MaryJane Anzo. Miranda Valle, Madison Herrera, Alexi Ochoa and Makeila Yancey worked the midfield magic with Aryana Jones, Ella Ferrick, Elissa Giuliacci and Bailey Gualco crossing in balls from the forward line. For more information about Wicked 04 visit www.westcoastsoccerclub.com
West Coast Katz 08 Girls dominated the Montclair Clippers on Saturday, October 5th with a 5-0 win. Katz started the pressure on the Clippers from the start, scoring twice in the first twenty minutes of the game. Sydney Stephens had the first goal, then assisted Alexis Zamora on the second goal. The Katz averaged 2-3 shots on goal per player the first half, then carried their dominance into the second half. Another goal by Taylen Dayak was assisted by Karly Martins. Sophia Rodriguez scored a power shot in the back of the net by Isabella Hansen. Karly Martins then squeezed in a beautiful goal before the time was up. Defense from Isabella Hansen and Addison McNeil kept the ball on the scoring side of the field most of the game; and Natalie Miller, Taylen Dayak, Karly Martins and Sydney Stephens all did a great job controlling the midfield. Amazing passing by Taylor Conover, Sophia Rodriguez, Delaeni Grajeda, and Cailey Sasaki all worked hard moving the ball forward to create opportunities. West Coast Katz put on an all around great team performance and continue to improve each week.