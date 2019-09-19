West Coast Soccer
The 2010 West Coast Aftershocks started off the fall season with a hard fought win in their first State Cup qualifying game against Pacific SC Santos in Lodi. Aftershocks struck first with a breakaway goal by Jaymeson Caoili taking them into half time up 1-0. Pacific scored early in the second half tying the game up at one a piece. West Coast did not let up and fired back with a goal by Lucas Boosahda, assist by Matthew Richardson, but Pacific scored off a penalty kick shortly after. Not willing to settle for a tie, Aiden Lopez scored with an assist from Lucas Boosahda, and a final unassisted goal by Matthew Richardson sealed the victory in the last three minutes for the 4-2 win. JJ Medina, Adrian McCall and Gabe Dael helped lock the defense for the Aftershock allowing very few shots on goal, and Noah Miller held strong in goal with several crucial saves.
West Coast Krush - 04 Girls
The West Coast Krush 04 Girls team remains undefeated in NorCal Fall League after winning their first home game and second game of the season on Sept. 14 in Livermore against Napa United 04G Red. Napa scored the first goal of the game, but Krush responded minutes later. Kimmie Keller sent a cross from the outside to the goal box, finding Lauren Stoneberger, who volleyed the ball into the net past Napa’s goalie. After ending the first half tied 1-1, Krush continued their attack scoring three more times in the second half. First Carly Singleton charged up the field from the back line on a nice tune placing the pass to a streaking Taryn Tinsley, who moved forward with the ball and around opponents shooting successfully, giving Krush a 2-1 lead. Singleton scored a goal of her own on a free kick that arched right over Napa’s keeper head and just under the cross bar. Napa scored a final goal near the end of the game, but it was too late to stop Krush. Emani Araya sealed the 4-2 victory for West Coast Soccer.
West Coast - U10 Klash Girls
The West Coast U10 Klash girls had a phenomenal start to the fall season winning both their league game on Sept. 14, and State Cup game on Sept. 15. West Coast faced Dublin United Premier first and although down by two goals early in the game they quickly came back in the first half with a goal by Alivia Narducci-Chiunti on a penalty kick, followed by an unassisted goal by Isabella Humphrey. WCS Klash started the second half strong with three back to back goals from Maya Boosahda for a hat trick, followed by two more goals by Alivia Narducci-Chiunti and Tatum Conover. Hard work from Claudia Daniels and Kaylee Gilbert in defense, along with Ana Brewser-Portillo in goal, shut down Dublin’s offense and allowed no scoring in the second half. The score was registered as a 7-3 win for West Coast. Sunday the West Coast U10 Klash Girls played their first State Cup qualifying game against the Alameda Islanders. Once again the team had a strong offensive showing with goals from Ana Brewster-Portillo, Maya Boosahda and an astounding four goals from Claudia Daniels, along with assists from Isabella Humphries and Vivianna Martinez. Tatum Conover, Alivia Narducci-Chiunti, and Kaylee Gilbert again helped shut down Alameda’s offense, allowing only one goal with final score of 7-1. For more information on the 2010 Klash go to www.westcoastsoccerclub.com.
West Coast Avalanche Earthquakes 09 Boys
On Sept. 14 the 09 West Coast Avalanche Earthquakes faced the Newark Elite Soccer 09 boys in their first State Cup game of the season. Both teams played a competitive game but it was the Earthquakes who scored first on a pass from Yusif Khalil to Santiago Gomez. During the second half, Elite Soccer had some opportunities to tie the game, but goalie Neil Mishra played an outstanding game keeping Elite from scoring. In the 50th minute Jackson Adams dribbled with good ball control and then crossed the ball to Santiago who scored his second goal of the game, securing a 2-0 win for West Coast Earthquakes. On Sept. 15, the WCS Earthquakes took on Impact 09 Green boys at home in Tracy at Legacy Fields. The Earthquakes played a dominating game, scoring five goals in the first half. Bryce Perry and Avi Nukala both scored two goals each, with assists made by Santiago Gomez, Neil Mishra and Connor Giuliacci. Austin Aycock also came away with a goal of his own ending the half. The second half was played with the Earthquakes possessing the ball until a pass back to the goalie led to a breakaway by Impact's forward who scored their only goal, bringing the score to 5-1. The Earthquakes once again took possession of the game and wound up answering back with another goal by Santiago Gomez assisted by Bryce Perry. The WCS Avalanche Earthquakes won 6-1 and remain undefeated in the new season.
West Coast Soccer - U14 Krossfire Girls
On Sept. 14, West Coast Soccer's Krossfire 06 NPL team faced off against a very tough Walnut Creek Surf 06G Blue team, that is currently ranked second in the nation by GotSoccer. Krossfire put the offensive press on right away, moving the ball through midfield and into the Walnut Creek defense end with ease. Gianna Ramirez put Krossfire on the board in the twelfth minute, taking a pass from Payton Hoover and hitting a rocket into the top corner of the goal. The match would go to half with Krossfire up 1-0. The second half picked up right where the first left off. The Krossfire attack continued to push forward, while the back line, anchored by Brittany Hahn and Adriana Paneda, kept the Walnut Creek attack at bay. The 32nd minute saw Sophia Simonds intercept a pass and send it up field, the Walnut Creek defender tried to pass it back to her teammate, but Hoover was right there to intercept and sent a shot past the keeper to put Krossfire up 2-0. Kayla Robinson went on a sprint with the ball, past opposition forcing the defender to foul and earning a penalty in the 56th minute, Robinson finished the penalty kick to secure the 3-0 victory for Krossfire.
“The Krossfire girls played a very mature game. Our opponent had some outstanding athletes which we nullified through smart, technical, tactical and physical play,” said West Coast Krossfire Coach Troy Dayak.
Next up for Krossfire is a trip to Santa Clara on Saturday for a Champions League match against Sporting Santa Clara.
West Coast Soccer - U15 Wildkatz
Norcal National Premier League Champions League game of the week between West Coast Wildkatz and MVLA 05 Girls did not disappoint in the action. On a windy day in Tracy, West Coast Wildkatz started off fast with two goal-scoring chances from shots by Zusette Zamora that just missed the goal. MVLA converted on their first shot of the half by Charlotte Kohler gaining the lead. West Coast continued to create chances on goal but could not convert on their 10-2 shot advantage in the first half. The second half was back and forth action with great midfield play from MVLA’s Amelia Khouri and Hailey Westcott and West Coast’s Jadynn King, Giovana Garcia and Savannah Cordero. West Coast had some solid defense by Madison Reid, Niella Sessoms, Sydney Goodwin, Kamaria Hughes and Makena Ross, but the NPL player of the match from MVLA, Charlotte Kohler, created and converted on two more chances. Amrita Pasupaththy helped keep a clean sheet for MVLA until Kamryn Grimes converted for West Coast. Zusette Zamora, Nadia Sherman and Miette Sessoms fired multiple times at the goal but could not get any more to fall. The NPL Match of the week showcased some extremely talented players from both teams. West Coast outshot MVLA 15-6 on the game stats, but MVLA walked away with the 4-1 win.
Coach Dayak said, “I’m very pleased with how many chances we created against a top-level team. I’m excited to get all of our players who are currently coming back from injuries healthy again so our team can be at full strength.”