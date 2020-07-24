West Coast Soccer Club is set to honor 17 college-bound players during “Senior Night” tonight in Tracy. The players compete for the successful West Coast Warriors 01 squad, coached by former San Jose Earthquakes star Troy Dayak.
The club is especially proud of this team, which advanced from NorCal Silver up to the Champions League, the top level of the NorCal Premier League.
The college-bound players are as follows:
Jordan Brown (Indiana Tech), Jessa Lyons (Indiana Tech), Julianne Munoz (Indiana Tech); Heather Tarabini (Sacramento State); Isabel Mello (Manhattanville College); Jaden Hall (Cal State Fullerton); Lindsey Plant (Santa Barbara City College); Holly McRitchie (Masters University); Fayth Hinojosa (Southern Oregon); Leila Gantz (Humboldt State); Kaitlin Carlton (Chico State); Mia Mendoza (Chico State); Arianna Moore (San Joaquin Delta); Isabella Saavedra (San Joaquin Delta); Meredith Hagler (San Joaquin Delta); Caitlyn Garrison (Las Positas College), and Victoria Morfin (United States Marines).
Of the teammates, Carlton, Gantz, Garrison, Lyons, McRitchie, Mello, Mendoza and Plant come from the Tri-Valley.
West Coast Soccer Club is a member of the NorCal Premier League and U.S. Club Soccer.