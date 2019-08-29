West Coast Soccer Wolfpack 09 Girls

The West Coast Wolfpack 09 Girls marched into the Santa Cruz Breakers Cup and took home the championship with four outstanding games played. Wolfpack had three shutouts during the tournament, including the championship match. Saturday West Coast beat Athletico Santa Rosa 1-0 and Almaden Quicksilver 4-0. Sunday, Wolfpack beat SF Vikings Red 3-2, and Merced Academy in the finals 4-0. Stellar goalkeeping by Ashley Browning and Megan Silva. Backline was led by Alaina Briones, Janaya Reser, Taylor Caoili. Midfield led by Peyton Stark, Yasmin Karcher, Alivia Narducci-Chiunti, Makenna Loder, and Kaylee Gilbert. Frontline strikers Isabella Humphrey, Kendall Coates, and Sophia Daniels. Coach Sara said, “We’ve been together as a team for such a short time and I’ve seen such growth individually and as a whole. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for this amazing team.”
