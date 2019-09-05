West Coast Soccer 09 Magnitude
West Coast Soccer 2009 Magnitude played their first tournament of the year at Soccer by the Bay held in Northern Ca. WCS Magnitude put out a solid performance winning two out our first four games moving them into the championship round. Magnitude placed second in the tournament, coach Curt Cox said “The boys really played well. We had some very exciting moments and everyone gave awesome effort. I’m excited to continue developing this team.” For more information regarding the 09 Magnitude or the West Coast boys soccer program, go to www.westcoastsoccerclub.com
West Coast Soccer Rumble U10 Boys
The U10 West Coast Soccer Rumble boys team played in the Stanford Cup Tournament showing a tremendous amount of character in both their play and sportsmanship. WCS Rumble battled back after a couple of early losses to advance to the semi-finals and ultimately placed second at the highly competitive gold level. “We played against some very competitive teams and tested ourselves at a higher gold level. Win, lose or draw, right now it’s about learning the game and understanding that our style of play is always evolving. I’m proud of the team making it to the championship game in their 1st tournament,” said Coach Rob Hansen. The WCS Rumble grew each game dealing with physical, organized teams and had to make adjustments in their style of play to be successful. Connor Shenave, Zayden Ishak, Isaiah Rodriquez and Dinolen Shang were stand outs on offense while Alec Staples played in goal all weekend, making many amazing saves. For more information about West Coast Rumble U10 Boys team, go to www.westcoastsoccerclub.com