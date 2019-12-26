Two Granada High School students, Alexis Aying (10th grade) and Mayalanni Erediano (9th grade) competed at the World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Caribbean and Central American Kickboxing Championships on December 14-15, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Aying and Erediano are students at Kokua Martial Arts Fitness Academy in Pleasanton, and are members of the WAKO USA National Karate and Kickboxing Team. Both girls secured their spots on the USA National Team when they won their divisions at the WAKO National Qualifiers in Kansas City, MO in February, 2019.
Aying won a gold medal in the 13-15 year old female 55kg point fighting division. Erediano won a gold medal in the 14-16 year old 47kg point fighting division. Aying and Erediano also fought in the USA vs. Puerto Rico female 13-16 year old tag team fight, beating Puerto Rico 11-8. Aying and Erediano will travel to Kansas City, MO in February for the 2020 WAKO National Karate and Kickboxing Team qualifiers for the opportunity to compete on the US at the 2020 WAKO Junior World Kickboxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Aying is a two-time bronze medalist, having competed and winning bronze in the 2016 WAKO Junior World Championships in Dublin, Ireland and the 2018 WAKO Junior World Championships in Venice, Italy.