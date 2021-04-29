Granada High School's Carter Bailey traveled out to Virginia Beach this week to compete in the NHSCA National Championship.
The NHSCA tournament is split into four divisions: freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Bailey competed in the senior division, at 126 lbs. Bailey is currently the 15th ranked wrestler in the nation at that weight, and is currently ranked as the #2 wrestler in the State of California at that weight.
Bailey won four straight matches to make the finals, where he faced the 14th ranked wrestler in the nation, Nic Provo (Connecticut) in his finals match. Both wrestlers battled in a tight match that was tied 1-1 late into the final period. Provo was able to pierce through Bailey's defense with just three seconds left in the match, to earn the 3-1 win. Bailey came away as a national runner-up, and he earned All-American status for the fourth time this year.
This tournament was Bailey's final individual tournament of his high school career. The State of California will not be holding a state tournament this year, as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. In June, Bailey will be competing for Team California in the National Dual Meet Championships, held in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After graduating high school, Bailey will be wrestling for the prestigious Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pensylvannia. Although the SAT is not a requirement for admission this year, Bailey scored a 1440 on the test. He has also been selected as a finalist for this year's Livermore-Granada Olympian Scholarship Award.