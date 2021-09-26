Live broadcasts of Tri-Valley high school football returns to TV30, beginning with Foothill at Amador Valley at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24.
Tri-Valley Sports Final host Ian Bartholomew will announce the games, with Granada High School vice principal and former athletic director Clark Conover providing color commentary. The game can be seen live on Comcast TV30 or AT&T U-verse via Channel 99, or streamed on www.tri-valleytv.org. Future broadcasts will include Foothill at Dublin on Friday, Oct. 22, and Granada at Livermore on Friday, Nov. 5.
All games will repeat during the week on TV30.