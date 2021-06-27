Julian Victoria, wrestling at 147 pounds for the Livermore Elite Wrestling Club, went 4-2 last week to finish fifth at the unofficial California State Finals Invitational in Fresno, while Timothy Cowan went 3-3 to finish sixth at 154 pounds.
The tournament was organized after the California Interscholastic Federation decided against sponsoring a state high school wrestling championship this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top 24 wrestlers at each weight division were invited to compete.
Victoria was a senior this year at Dublin High School and plans to continue wrestling at William Jewell University in Liberty, Missouri. Cowan was a junior at Livermore High School.
Two other Livermore Elite wrestlers competed at 128 pounds, Tallon Chambers and Jayson Victoria, but did not place.