Livermore Phantom Lacrosse announced that they are expanding their boys’ lacrosse program to include a girls’ division.
Since 2005, Phantom Lacrosse has run a boys program (welcoming girls to play according to the boys’ rules), but this is the first time they’ve created a separate program just for girls. Unlike soccer, the rules, equipment, field markings, and guidelines for contact, are very different between girls and boys lacrosse.
This new program will provide the foundation for girls looking to supplement their fall sport or try something new. Lacrosse has been a popular sport on the East Coast and is quickly gaining popularity here in the west. Phantom Lacrosse is a year-round sport with their primary season January-April and skills clinics throughout the year.
The league will be hosting their new player clinics for boys and girls starting Sept. 22, and their fall tune-up series begins on Sept. 29. Signups for the spring season begin on Oct. 1.
To learn more about the programs or coaching opportunities, contact info@phantomlacrosse.com or phantomlacrosse.org.