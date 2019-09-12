Pleasanton Rage 05 ECNL had a dominant performance this past weekend with two more shutout victories. On Saturday, Pleasanton Rage faced Marin FC ECNL, and came out on top with a score of 3-0. Defenders Jacque Peacock, Ava Hofstede, Lauren Grgurina, Jaden Saucelo, Maddie Flasck, and Zoe Franks all contributed to the clean sheet. Elizabeth Fineberg, goalie, also had two unbelievable punch saves over the goal. Goals were scored by Cameron Amaral, Siena Quierolo and Lauren Kenney. On Sunday, Rage faced San Jose Earthquakes NPL. Rage had a dominant performance scoring 5-0 against the Quakes. Goals were scored by Lauren Kenney (2), Zareena Mann, Zoe Franks, and Maddie Flasck. Next weekend Rage takes on MVLA 05 ECNL girls at 3:00 PM at Val Vista in Pleasanton.