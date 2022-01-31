Diversity has been a problem among head coaching positions in all sports, but the Tri-Valley is taking steps to address the issue of diversity among varsity head coaches at the high school level.
In February 2021, Amador Valley hired Willis Gardner to be their head basketball coach. This marked a historic milestone for the Tri-Valley public high schools as it was the first time two Black head coaches were head coaches at the same time during a basketball season with Granada Head Coach Quaran Johnson coaching at Granada High School.
On the girls side, Foothill named Cheryl Namoca as their head basketball coach in 2019. She is currently the only female head coach among Tri-Valley public high schools.
These are both historic milestones as this could possibly open the doors to more minority head coaches in the future.
There is still improvement to be made however. In football, there were no minority varsity head coaches among Tri-Valley public high schools. This area definitely needs improvement as it seems football is the one sport where minority head coaches have the hardest time making the jump to the head coaching level.
Despite the improvements that need to be made, the Tri-Valley is making bigger strides in hiring women head coaches and coaches of color. Historically, the Tri-Valley has been a mostly white demographic which can lead to why so many of the head coaches are white. But as we’ve seen with other high school sports leagues in the Bay Area, coaches will come from anywhere to coach a team they believe in.
There is a big pool of minority candidates that are available for a variety of sports in the Tri-Valley. The Tri-Valley has been an area that welcomes all, and that should be no different when it comes to sports. The good thing is, we are seeing steps being taken to ensure that minority head coaches are getting shots to coach at the highest level.