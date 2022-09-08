Owen Brovont, Livermore
An appropriate and timely question is “Why has the Eden housing project become a major object of concern and discussion in Livermore over the last few years?” Meister Eckhart, a German philosopher of the 14th century, provides several relevant observations that respond to that question. He said, “The price of inaction is far greater than the cost of making a mistake.” Now what does that suggest? Well, he also provided some insight into that conundrum, “What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action.” The curious among us are constrained to ask, “How do those comments apply here in Livermore in the 21st century?” Well, let’s explore a likely relevant application.
Many residents of Livermore have reacted negatively to the concrete four-story monstrosity that constitutes the still unfinished Legacy building. The structure completely dominates an entire block on First Street starting at the west side of the intersection of First and South L Streets. It also occupies the entire block of South L north to Railroad Avenue facing east immediately across the street from the old Lucky shopping center site, the site selected for the Eden Housing project. The City Council has been fighting vigorously, using every tool at its disposal – scruples evidently being irrelevant – to build the Eden project on that location! The impact will be the creation of a concrete tunnel with high rises on both sides of South L Street between First Street and Railroad Avenue. “Contemplation” of this situation, as Meister Eckhart pointed out nearly seven centuries ago, has engendered a “harvest of action” in the form of strong and growing opposition to the placement of the Eden Housing project as entirely inappropriate at that location. Those objecting claim that it doesn’t belong in the middle of town; that it is inconsistent with the city’s character, and, if built, will permanently disfigure the center of Livermore. It is argued that there are better, far more appropriate locations in Livermore for the Eden project. Several significant collateral objections concern inadequate parking and the unavoidable intensification of heavy traffic in mid-town.
The preferred alternative use of the old Lucky site is the creation of a picturesque central park providing large shade trees, green lawns, shrubbery, flowers, fountains, and several conversation centers where citizens can meet and enjoy one another’s company. Clearly, Meister Eckhart was on to something!