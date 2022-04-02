DUBLIN — One local organization dedicated to helping cancer patients through financial means and emotional support has now expanded to include a global reach.
Teens for Cancer Patients (TCP), launched in September 2021, currently comprises over 500 volunteers across 12 countries, including India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, and 10 different chapters.
Dublin resident Varshini Vijay, TCP founder and president, was inspired to create the organization after experiencing first-hand the impact of a cancer diagnosis on families.
“Having a family member diagnosed with cancer was extremely painful to see for me,” said Vijay. “The impact on the whole family, the financial burden, the emotional trauma, and the big question, ‘Will they survive after all of this?’ all haunted me. Upon researching, I was shocked to find out that very few international cancer (non-governmental organizations) for teenagers existed. I realized that this needed to be changed, and I saw myself as a part of the solution to innovate and bring the change. I created my non-profit venture to help the underprivileged.”
During the pandemic, TCP hosted an event entitled “The Silent Disaster” to address the impact of COVID-19 on cancer prevention, including the additional strain on hospitals whose beds have reached capacity. The event included guest speakers Ruby Ahluwalia, founder of Sanjeevani: Life Beyond Cancer, and Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, a professor from WHO.
The California chapter of TCP, hubbed in Dublin and the first of its many chapters to come, is made up of over 30 students from local high schools, including Quarry Lane, Dublin High and Fallon Middle School.
“Even though we are Dublin residents, we are all global changemakers,” said Vijay.
Isha Matlapudi, co-president of the California chapter, said the group strives to provide opportunities to learn more about community service, while taking on leadership roles.
“We try to pass chapters in high schools and middle schools to broaden our reach and open up new opportunities for teens,” Matlapudi continued.
So far, they have circulated 10,000 sanitary napkins for those with cervical cancer and raised over $5,000. These funds benefit the Padma Shri winner Dr. Ravi Kannan, who supports cancer patients in India where 50% of people drop out of chemotherapy treatment. The Padma Shri is an honor bestowed by the President of India to recognize an individual’s distinguished contribution to the welfare of India in areas like medicine and science.
Their current campaign, Teens for Health, emphasizes the impact of cancer and the importance of staying healthy through good health habits, like practicing mental wellness through exercise, proper sleep, and tobacco avoidance. The youth group chose to focus this talk, presented to over 1000 students, on tobacco, because “tobacco companies specifically target youth of lower-income communities, and we want to ensure these youth do not fall prey to false marketing,” said Vijay.
“Our work taught us that no matter who you are or where you come from, you can be a changemaker in your community and society at large,” she said.
For information, visit teensforcancerpatients.org.