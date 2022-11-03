Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2022, Vernal Lee Davidson, passed away at the age of 88.
Vern was born, the youngest of six children, on Aug. 22, 1934 to Archie Davidson and Georgia Dorothy (Clements) Davidson in Little Rock, Arkansas.
At a young age, Vern was given the nickname “Lucky,” which many still know him by today.
As a teen, Vern’s desire for more than a life working the cotton fields took hold. He dreamed of owning his own car, preferably a Caddy, and a big house on the hill with six pillars on the porch. Still a boy really, Vern got hired on with a painting crew and headed north to Illinois.
At a skating rink in Freeport, Illinois, Vern first noticed Frieda. Wasting no time, Vern asked her out that night. On Memorial weekend 1956, Vern and Frieda were married. On Memorial Day weekend this year, Vern and Frieda celebrated 66 years as husband and wife.
That same drive for a better life led Vern and his new wife Frieda to head out west. They settled in Livermore, California where they raised their three children.
Vern never met a stranger. Vern never shied away from hard work. It was with calloused hands and lumber racks on his truck that he began his career in construction, from laborer to union cement mason to general contractor. More importantly, it was his strong work ethic coupled with his friendly, helpful nature that built lifelong friendships and business partners. Vern was both of good character and a good judge of character. He enjoyed working with partners. As a builder, Vern used the same subcontractors for decades, even as he and Frieda moved from Livermore to Tracy to Valley Springs.
Vern was a family man. Family to Vern ran wide and deep to include dear friends and even work associates. If you found yourself “down on your luck,” as he might say, Vern would help you put food on your table or find a job if need be. Heck, you might even find yourself living in his home while you got back on your feet. Vern knew that lifting others up made everyone better.
Vern liked simple things: sweet tea, cold beer, Sunday drives, a game of pool. He looked forward to fishing during the summer and deer hunting in Arkansas in the fall. To the surprise of others, and probably himself, too, Vern learned to golf. He enjoyed being a member of La Contenta men’s golf team. Vern enjoyed early morning gatherings with fellow contractors and ranchers. They would shake dice for coffee so loudly at times they were given their own back room to do so.
Vern was a master deal maker. You needed a piece of property, and he needed your tractor. No problem. You needed a patio poured and want to pay with a fishing boat. No problem. Vern learned to use a computer for two reasons only: Craigslist and AutoTraders — always hunting for his next good deal.
Vern never did get that big house on the hill with six pillars on the porch. But he did get one with a big ole shop, then another one with a great pool and spa, then one in a golf community. Vern did, however, get that Caddy.
Vern was the husband that loved deeply. Vern was the dad that was always there for you. Vern was the uncle you could lean on. Vern was the business partner you could trust. Vern was the friend you enjoyed being around.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Mildred Davidson, Juanita Davidson, Junior Davidson, Beatrice Reedy and A.J. Davidson. Vern is survived by his wife, Frieda Davidson; his five children: Vernon and Deborah Davidson from previous marriage to Shirley Janike, Karen Konesky (Davidson), Kathy Davidson and Jeff Davidson; multiple grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Vern lived his life in community with others. He understood that living real life together was the true oxygen needed to not just survive but to thrive. Vern accepted help graciously and gave help generously.
Vern was one of this world’s genuine good guys. He is irreplaceable.