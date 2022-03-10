On Feb. 25, 2022, Virginia “Jeanne” Wheeler Cornett passed away peacefully at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Bellflower, Illinois, the third of twelve children born to Robert E. and Maude (Burnam) Wheeler.
On October 16, 1948, she married the love of her life Christopher “Pete” Cornett, and they made their first home in Crawfordsville, Indiana. In 1968, a career transfer brought them to California where they lived the remainder of their lives. She lived a full life as a mother, grandmother and homemaker; was an avid reader and sports fan. Jeanne and Pete traveled extensively in retirement before becoming snowbirds and residing in Arizona in the winter.
Jeanne was the proud mother to Thomas Cornett and Susan Duke; mother-in-law to Karen Cornett and Patrick Duke. She devoted her life to her children and husband of 68 years, Pete, who proceeded her in death on July 16, 2017. Jeanne was grandmother to Wendy Cooper (Scott), Ryan Duke (Michele), Amber Lindsey, Jerry Duke (Rebecca) and great-grandmother to AJ Lindsey, Presley Cooper, Lincoln Cooper, Summer Duke, Holland Duke, Waylon Duke and Otto Duke. She is survived by brothers Bob Wheeler, Jack Wheeler and sisters Darlene Brooks, Jane Starnes and Sandi Byers. She was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Tommy Wheeler, Bill Wheeler, Jim Wheeler and sisters Frances Livengood, June West and Sue Sutherlin.
Jeanne will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Memorial Gardens in Livermore, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jeanne’s memory to Hope Hospice of Dublin California. hopehospice.com.