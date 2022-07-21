Thomas Soules, Livermore
The referendum is our one chance to vote on whether we want to move the Eden housing low-income four-story apartment buildings from the proposed location behind the shops on First Street. The Independent said we collected 8,053 signatures for the referendum. I went around our neighborhood and 80-85 % of the folks I talked to signed the referendum. Nancy Mulligan said 100 % of the neighbors she contacted signed it. This sampling does not suggest that only a small minority of the citizens of Livermore want the Eden Housing site moved.
However, while I am confident that the vast majority of the folks of Livermore want the low-income housing moved, unfortunately that is not how the referendum works. We cannot simply vote on whether to move the low-income housing. This referendum will repeal a resolution made by the city to loan Eden housing money for the planned development of the downtown multi-family housing (No. 2022-085). The city passed this resolution and jeopardized our tax money quickly in order to beat the November election and start the development of the complex. If we stop the city from making this loan agreement and development agreement (DDLA), we can hope that the new city council will realize that the citizens want the housing moved. Please let the city council know by voting yes on the referendum. We are not against low-income housing, but we want it where it will not destroy the character of Livermore and create a parking and traffic nightmare.
I cannot imagine that the city council will not let the referendum be on the ballot given that it has easily the required number of signatures, or can I?