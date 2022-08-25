Owen Brovont, Livermore
One overlooks, at his or her peril, that the government is staffed and run by human beings – people, mostly citizens. These people are predominantly products of our educational system, a system that’s in dire straits and failing miserably in meeting the ideal of an objective presentation of education in reading, writing, mathematics, science, literature, history and civics, and, beginning recently, is teaching distorted perspectives of these and other subjects, and the nature and content of social reality itself. Our children, especially the young adults, are being heavily propagandized rather than educated!
One man in the founding generation envisioned the possibility of an autocratic presidency, a lazy, incompetent Congress and a Supreme Court that rules on the basis of its dominant ideology, rather than on written law. He knew the “fly in the ointment” lay not in the Constitution, but in the quality of the people elected to office and the intended primacy of their ideological success in dominating the business of government and the country.
It was George Washington, on September 17, 1787, who warned:
"However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion."
In the centuries that followed his presidency, we have seen the consequences resulting from ignoring his prescient admonition grow to apparently ruinous proportions. The price is the incivility, dishonesty and criminality that now characterizes our government and, increasingly, our civil society. It needs to be recognized that civil behavior is nearly always guided by that of its leaders. Not to be excluded in our interpretation of Washington’s admonition is the impact of large and growing larger number of women in government. They have indisputably demonstrated that they too can be as unprincipled, as devious and as dishonest as any man! If the American electorate doesn’t wake up to what is occurring and require its leaders to faithfully do what they were chosen to do, it is unlikely that the country will survive in the form in which it appeared on the world’s stage in 1787 with the adoption of the Constitution of the United States of America. Our time is rapidly running out!