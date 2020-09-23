Livermore Wine Trolley LLC is back in business and rolling on the streets of Livermore wine country once again.
The popular red and green trolleys, seen by locals as a staple in the community, have been parked since March 20 because of Covid-19.
“The pandemic has been devastating to tourism businesses worldwide,” said Brian Luke, owner and founder of Livermore Wine Trolley. “To stay afloat, we’ve relied on our awesome patrons who’ve been buying gift cards to support us, but that only goes so far. We’ve had to make major adjustments, downsize our fleet of trollies and staff, and set up strategies to comply with CDC recommendations for everyone’s safety, but we are determined to keep on going. We will reopen on Oct. 3 with a new tour called the Sip and Savor Wine Pairing Tour. It’s a seated food and wine experience at three of our partner wineries that have a lot of outdoor space to be able to accommodate our tour groups - Concannon Vineyard, Las Positas Vineyard and Garre Vineyard and Winery.”
The requirement for outdoor winery experiences is still a part of Alameda County’s Covid-19 mandates. To protect against the virus, Livermore Wine Trolley will deep clean trolleys each morning before a tour and wipe down commonly touched areas between stops. Hand sanitizer is offered to every guest each time they board the trolley and masks will be required. Empty seats marked with signage will be between each social bubble for social distancing, and boarding will be back to front, just like on the airlines.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure our guests feel safe while getting back out in wine country,” says Lisa Tolido, tour operations and experience manager for Livermore Wine Trolley. “It’s been too long. Customers have been calling for months asking when we would reopen. It’s such a great feeling to get back on the road, supporting our local wineries, and bringing joy to people who’ve been cooped up for half a year.”
The trolley company’s bottom line has been hit hard by the pandemic. Only one trolley, instead of three, will be in operation for the rest of 2020, as the general public slowly starts to emerge from their homes for outings. The maximum group size is limited to six and the 36-passenger
Trolley will be running at half capacity, allowing for plenty of open seats between social bubbles.
For tour times and prices, visit www.livermorewinetrolley.com