Is there nothing more romantic than the perfect bottle of wine, some chocolate, and thou?
Livermore wineries are here to help. Salomé Taylor suggests the 2019 Retzlaff “Isabelle’s Blush,” first released in 2007, when Salomé and Aaron’s eldest daughter turned sweet 16.
Rosie Fierro of Rosa Fierro Wines briefly dated a guy who complained that his current girlfriend was ‘too delicate.’ Upon sharing this tidbit with her cellarmates, they teased her relentlessly, intervening when she went to use the forklift, saying, “No! You’re too delicate!”
So, she named her rosé, “Delicada Rosa,” as a joke. Her “Love Pack” includes signed and wrapped bottles of rosé and her “Big Daddy” Cabernet Franc from the White Cat Vineyard. She might have called it “Fat Cat” instead, but she’s a dog person. Pick up prints of “te amo,” her photo of heart-shaped wine lees left at the bottom of the tank after racking wine. No photos of the former boyfriend, though.
Nothing lights up a romantic evening better than Port, and Earl and Linda Ault of Cedar Mountain are offering a Viognier Port, 2007 Library Cabernet Royale Port and four hand-selected Ghirardelli chocolates.
Steve Burman of 3 Steves is offering specials on their Tawny Reserve, Tawny Chardonnay and sparkling wines. While his wife, Kim, prefers the Tawny Reserve (their red “port”), because it’s richer, he prefers the Tawny Chardonnay.
Concannon and Truffle Shuffle’s former French Laundry chefs will teach you how to make Lemon Ricotta Gnocchi Truffle Carpaccio with Italian Truffles and Sage Brown Butter Sauce, on Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3oAePZq.
Wente has wine and chocolate bundles with Fabbri chocolate bonbons, from a family owned and operated company that dates back to 1905, while Big White House will offer cheese or chocolate boxes, paired with their Peche Mignon, a peachy sparkling dream with gorgeous label.
Cuda Ridge traditionally releases their S&M on Valentine’s Day. It’s a Sangiovese and Malbec blend. (And you were thinking something else.) Garré is offering a romantic, take-home, five-course dinner for two on Valentine’s Day, including sparkling and tasting certificates. Order by Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.
Rodrigue Molyneaux Winemaker Meredith Sarboraria’s husband, Mark, designed some beautiful floral print labels that are better than a bouquet. Avid nature lover, Nancy Molyneaux, chooses a different native flower for each vintage: 2017 features a California poppy, and 2018 is a Woodland Star. RM’s Best of Class 2017 Envie port, (French for both “envy” and “desire”), is a mouth-watering libation made of Malbec.
McGrail is hosting a cheeseboard-making event with the Charming Fig on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Rhonda Wood of Wood Family calls her Rosé of Grenache, “Pink Pearl,” in honor of her girlfriends, who met at The Pearls Café. Ladies will get a rose with each bottle of 2020 “Pink Pearl,” purchased through Valentine’s weekend. One of those girls was her junior high school pal, Donna Garrison, who passed away just before Covid hit last year. If you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day, do it with Pink Pearl.