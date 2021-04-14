Do you like drive-ins and frozen margaritas, success stories, and benefiting your local Food Bank?
If so, then head to the Alameda Fairgrounds on Friday, April 16, for the party of the year. Bring your favorite car, as it’s a genuine drive-in experience, or you can join in from home.
Berkeley-based Truffle Shuffle is a pandemic pivot story starring two former sous chefs, Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce, who worked in the kitchens of Michelin Star restaurants, including The French Laundry. Like all serious foodies, they love truffles and were building a business around selling gourmet truffle products when the pandemic hit. Suddenly, they found themselves shipping meal prep kits to consumers and doing virtual cooking classes that doubled as entertainment. One dinner involved Hamilton cast members entertaining the audience while waiting for water to boil. They also teamed up with wineries to provide wine for special pairing experiences for club members and friends.
They have a full schedule of cook-along experiences, where they teach you how to make things like fried chicken, black truffle risotto, fresh tortellini in brodo, lemon ricotto gnocchi with brown butter sage sauce and saffron paella.
Chef Jason, Tyler and crew managed to get on Shark Tank, and they invite you to witness the premiere screening of their episode at a Shark Tank Premiere Party this Friday, April 16, at the Alameda Fairgrounds, beginning at 6 p.m. Official festivities kick off at 7 p.m. and include pre-show footage and interviews of what it has taken to build Truffle Shuffle. This will be followed by the Shark Tank Premiere episode, accompanied by wine, beer, frozen margaritas, dueling food trucks and DJ’s playing live music after the screening.
The best part is that it’s a benefit for the Alameda County Community Food Bank, with 100% of the proceeds going to feed families impacted by the pandemic. You can purchase a ticket in the amount of your choosing, from $1 to $100. The venue is at 4501 Pleasanton Ave., in Pleasanton.
Visit truffleshufflesf.com to purchase tickets or to sign up for one of their live classes or view recorded episodes on demand.