A virtual Livermore Valley wine auction this summer raised $85,000 to help fund local school meal programs.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation held its annual wine auction this year online. The nonprofit also moved the auction from September to July so the proceeds could be donated to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District in time for the new school year.
Livermore schools are now providing more than 1,000 meals to needy students per day.
Wine lovers were able to bid on wines, many from Livermore Valley growers, and wine-related experiences, including vacation stays at homes in Aptos and Donner Lake, from the comfort of their homes.