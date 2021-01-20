Winemaker Larry Dino of Cuda Ridge has been dedicated to Bordeaux varieties from the outset. Wine Enthusiast (WE) recently affirmed his efforts, awarding 93 points to the 2017 Cuda Ridge Reserve Malbec, 91 points for the 2017 Cabernet Franc, 90 points for Melange des Amis and 91 points for the 2017 Malbec. These scores come on top of a 92-point rating for his debut Carménère last year. Working with a high school friend, Stan DeMarta, Dino bottled Livermore’s first varietal Carménère in 2018. The property was subsequently sold to the Insel family, who continue to farm it.
“In 2018, we only got a half ton, enough for one barrel,” Dino said.
But it was enough to convince him of the possibilities of this grape, known as the sixth Bordeaux varietal. Once widely planted in the Medoc region of France, Carménère is related to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, and displays their boldness and structure. Susceptible to bad fruit set and mildew, though, it fell out of favor after phylloxera wiped out the vineyards of Europe. Fortuitously, cuttings were introduced to Chile in 1850, where the grape has subsequently become extremely popular.
Could this variety prove well-suited to Livermore? Another of Dino’s friends recently planted Carménère off Mines Road, yielding enough for one barrel in 2020.
Mia Nipote just received a 95-point score for their 2017 Lencioni Cabernet Sauvignon, which is grown by Lynn and Chuck Reedy in Pleasanton. Mia Nipote, which means “my granddaughter,” recently became part of The Lineage Collection Wine Company, with Steven Mirassou as the winemaker. Mia Nipote will focus on Italian varietals and blends, in addition to the estate Cabernet and Sauvignon Blanc offerings.
Garry Rodrigue and Nancy Molyneaux of Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery, along with their consulting winemaker, Meredith Sarboraria, recently tucked their 2020 barrels away for their winter slumber. But they’ve been busy in the vineyard. Having much success with their Nebbiolo bottlings, sourced from a neighbor’s small vineyard, they decided to expand their Italian portfolio. Tearing out five rows of estate Cabernet Sauvignon, they plan to replant with Nebbiolo and Dolcetto. Although it will be a few years until we can taste the results, there is every reason for excitement.
Fenestra’s Aaron Luna recently bottled some gems he will release later this spring.
“I'm pretty excited about the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc I just bottled at 12% alcohol!” Luna said. “I've also just bottled an Albarino (first time), a late harvest Sauvignon Blanc and our popular Grenache rosé that sells out every summer.”