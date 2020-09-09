Many of the 50 wineries in the Livermore Valley region are now open for outdoor wine tasting, just in time to celebrate September as California Wine Month.
“Harvest is underway and it’s a great time to experience your local wine country by visiting us in person or joining a virtual tasting,” said Chris Chandler, executive director of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association.
Because of state and Alameda County COVID-19 health guidelines, reservations are recommended for tastings.
Among other events planned this month:
Wood Family Vineyards will host a virtual tasting, dubbed the Harvest Special Zoom, with an online discussion of the 2020 harvest while encouraging home-based tasting of the winery’s Grenache, Woody’s Cab and Big Wood Zin. Details are available at woodfamilyvineyards.com.
In a health-conscious version of its “bring your own bottle” tradition, Page Mill Winery is offering three BYOB wines for pickup on Sept. 20, or free delivery around the Bay Area on orders of $50 or more. Call 925-456-7676 for pre-order details.
Livermore Valley Wine Country is highlighting "perfect pairings" within the valley on its website, www.lvwine.org.